NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.51

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.51 and traded as high as $26.11. NetScout Systems shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 240,800 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,285.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.13 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $283,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 38.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

