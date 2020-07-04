NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.20, 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

There is no company description available for National General Holdings Corp.

