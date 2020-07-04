National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

