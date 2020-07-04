Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.08

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $7.90. Mullen Group shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 301,935 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTL. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.08. The firm has a market cap of $790.10 million and a P/E ratio of 12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$318.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.80 million. Analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

