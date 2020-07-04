Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $5.50. Mullen Group shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLLGF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

