Morgan Stanley Sells 7,261 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 225,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 26.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 93,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 236.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 42,868 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 363,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.