Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SMITHS GRP PLC/S from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SMITHS GRP PLC/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get SMITHS GRP PLC/S alerts:

Shares of SMGZY opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SMITHS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMITHS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.