Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report $169.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.50 million and the highest is $170.40 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $151.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $696.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.44 million to $718.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $816.72 million, with estimates ranging from $776.10 million to $875.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,016,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,087,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $315,575.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,537,936.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,164 shares of company stock valued at $30,315,079 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 115.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $237.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 92.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.29. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $240.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

