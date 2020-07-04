Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 211,730 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOD opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.41 million, a P/E ratio of -137.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

