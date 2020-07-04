Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.1% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $208.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

