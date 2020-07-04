Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,437 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

MSFT stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $208.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.