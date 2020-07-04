Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $426,805,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $55,830,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 62.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $7,886,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $206.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $208.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

