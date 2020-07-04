MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Trading Up 1.4%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.59 and last traded at $75.26, approximately 6,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 8,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

