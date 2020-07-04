Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.42.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.