Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MDF)

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian increased their price objective on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

MDF opened at C$5.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.61. The company has a market cap of $104.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.70.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$18.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.27 million.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

