Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.99. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 26,700 shares.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million.

In other Mastech Digital news, CEO Vivek Gupta sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $186,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $604,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Cronin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,375 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastech Digital in the first quarter worth $2,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital in the first quarter worth $1,030,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital in the first quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Mastech Digital in the first quarter worth $600,000.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

