Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.42

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.42 and traded as high as $28.81. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 101,276 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.71.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc will post 1.1962786 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle purchased 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.28 per share, with a total value of C$35,602.63.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.