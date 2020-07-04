Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.96 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

MAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

NYSE:MAC opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Macerich has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Macerich by 95.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

