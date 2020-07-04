Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lovesac by 244.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Lovesac by 47.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lovesac by 23.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Lovesac stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. Lovesac Co has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $30.47.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lovesac Co will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.