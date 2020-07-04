LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Sells $41,610.00 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Wesemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, William Wesemann sold 4,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

LPSN stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.08 million. Research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,731,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 27.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,224,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 697,633 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,567 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. ValuEngine cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on LivePerson from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

