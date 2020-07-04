Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.17 million, a PE ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 1.12. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $20.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 279.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 428,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 315,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $2,413,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 372,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 81,170 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 349.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 65,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 51,268 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

