Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to announce sales of $122.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.80 million and the lowest is $121.09 million. Lindsay posted sales of $101.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $449.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.70 million to $470.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $430.23 million, with estimates ranging from $370.50 million to $461.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $981.63 million, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.70. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $111.76.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $552,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 95,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at $6,277,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $5,697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lindsay by 145.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Lindsay by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.