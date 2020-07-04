Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,302 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,815,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,082,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 945.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 824,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

