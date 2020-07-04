Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.26

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $2.39. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 5,711 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.47% of Lifeway Foods worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

