Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.45. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 422,931 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $352.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

