LGL Systems Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) Trading Up 1.9%

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, approximately 345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 113,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

Get LGL Systems Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in LGL Systems Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in LGL Systems Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LGL Systems Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in LGL Systems Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LGL Systems Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,511,000.

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies in the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LGL Systems Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Systems Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.