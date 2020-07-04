Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.12 ($59.68).

Lanxess stock opened at €47.83 ($53.74) on Thursday. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($28.85) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($72.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.78.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

