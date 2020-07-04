Landstar System, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Landstar System in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.64.

Landstar System stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $119.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,702,000 after buying an additional 140,343 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,376,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,772,000 after acquiring an additional 48,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,254,000 after acquiring an additional 113,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

