Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,157,608,000 after acquiring an additional 355,038 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $208.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

