Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Position Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,159 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $954.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

