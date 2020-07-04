Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127,011 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.35% of Kimberly Clark worth $151,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

KMB opened at $143.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.21. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

