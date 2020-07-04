KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LivePerson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.33). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on LivePerson from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $441,763.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,372. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 10.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 115,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 30.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

