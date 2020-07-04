KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Life Storage in a report released on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Shares of LSI opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.97. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $74,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.