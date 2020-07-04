Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SMUUY opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

About Kasikornbank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

