Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS SMUUY opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $18.26.
About Kasikornbank Public
