JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of M&G from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

M&G Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

