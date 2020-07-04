JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.42.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.