Jerash Holdings (US) Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jerash Holdings (US) in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JRSH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

JRSH stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 25.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 410,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 82,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.