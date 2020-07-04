Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Capri Holdings Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Capri in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $15.23 on Friday. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Capri by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

