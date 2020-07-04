Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ESSILOR INTL S/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSILOR INTL S/S’s FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get ESSILOR INTL S/S alerts:

ESLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05.

About ESSILOR INTL S/S

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSILOR INTL S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSILOR INTL S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.