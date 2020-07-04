Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Lifted by Axa

Axa increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.29% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

