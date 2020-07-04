Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRGF. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.