Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 108.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,343,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,106 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,357,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,646,000 after buying an additional 605,528 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of FLIR opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

