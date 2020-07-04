Jane Street Group LLC Invests $303,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 793,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 666,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 240,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $47.49 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $367,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,911 shares of company stock valued at $24,627,926. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

