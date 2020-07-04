James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.13

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.13 and traded as high as $19.91. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 13,700 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 348.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

