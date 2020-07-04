J2 Global Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for J2 Global in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JCOM. BidaskClub cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti cut their price target on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $61.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. J2 Global has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

