iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DTYL) Trading 0.2% Higher

iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DTYL) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.99 and last traded at $97.99, 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 423% from the average session volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.