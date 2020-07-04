Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.19% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,598,000 after acquiring an additional 633,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,850,000 after acquiring an additional 431,670 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 667.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 369,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 320,985 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,869,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

