Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after buying an additional 63,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.47 per share, with a total value of $714,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,789,570.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $33,852.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,269 shares of company stock worth $868,910. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNX opened at $117.04 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $2.60. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

