Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Focus Financial Partners worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 29,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.