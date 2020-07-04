Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Core-Mark worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 23.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CORE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.22. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.